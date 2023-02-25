Central Baptist College Professor of Business Kateryna Pitchford presented on the ongoing war in Ukraine at the Conway Noon Rotary Club meeting at the Hole in the Wall Cafe on Markham Street on Thursday. Pitchford, a Ukrainian-American who came to the United States in 2004, gave her presentation on the 365th day since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
“I wish I was telling you about victory, but as of right now, the fight is still going on,” Pitchford said in opening her presentation, “365 Days of War in Ukraine.”
Born in Dnipro, Ukraine, Pitchford has also worked as a college and career coach and teacher at Arkansas State University at Heber Springs and a graduate assistant at the University of Central Arkansas, the same school she got her doctor of philosophy and leadership in 2016.
A longtime Rotarian who has served in the Conway club since 2015, Pitchford has helped coordinate relief efforts with Rotary Clubs in the U.S. and Ukraine in the months since the war began, partnering with a club in her hometown of Dnipro to provide them with financial support.
“I decided to partner with them to transfer some help and resources there [to help them] make a difference,” Pitchford said, adding that a fundraiser last year involving her and the entirety of Rotary District 6170, the district Conway is part of, helped raise over $9,000.
The Conway club, as well as others in Rotary District 6170, have provided additional help in the effort to raise money. Thanks to over $5,000 from the district, people were able to purchase generators in Kherson Oblast, an area of Ukraine near Crimea, a peninsula Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Pitchford’s efforts have also included helping refugees from Ukraine settle in Arkansas. On Thursday, Anatolii and Vita Shevchenko, a husband and wife with two children who moved to Conway from Ukraine in the summer of 2022 with the help of Samaritan’s Purse and Conway’s Fellowship Bible Church, attended the meeting and shared some of their story with Rotarians.
Anatolii said at 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022, his family’s life was changed into “a before and after.”
Anatolii and Vita are both accountants, are currently taking classes to learn English and are actively looking for jobs. Pitchford told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview after the meeting that businesses interested in hiring them can email her at kpitchford@cbc.edu.
“If anybody has any openings, they both have master’s degrees in accountancy,” Pitchford said.
Pitchford also took time to recognize the work of the Conway community in helping the Shevchenkos come to Arkansas, specifically Fellowship Bible Church.
“It took a village to get [the Shevchenkos] through the process of [settling in Arkansas],” Pitchford said. “Our community is really incredible with all the help [it provided].”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
cabin.net.
