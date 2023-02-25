Central Baptist College Professor of Business Kateryna Pitchford presented on the ongoing war in Ukraine at the Conway Noon Rotary Club meeting at the Hole in the Wall Cafe on Markham Street on Thursday. Pitchford, a Ukrainian-American who came to the United States in 2004, gave her presentation on the 365th day since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

“I wish I was telling you about victory, but as of right now, the fight is still going on,” Pitchford said in opening her presentation, “365 Days of War in Ukraine.”

