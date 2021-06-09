Central Baptist College (CBC) raised more than $700,000 at its second annual Scholarship Gala on June 5, CBC spokesman Sancy Faulk announced.
The Gala, which benefited student scholarships, included a keynote address by Lt. Col. Brian Birdwell which touched on the event’s theme of “a celebration of faith and patriotism,” Faulk said.
Birdwell, stationed at the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks, recounted his story of the day’s events and his recovery from injuries that left him “critically wounded and severely burned,” Faulk said.
To recover from injuries he experienced during the attacks, Birdwell went through 39 operations and months of hospitalization. In recognition of his service, State Sen. Jason Rapert presented Birdwell with the Arkansas Traveler Citation, an award which recognizes out-of-state visitors for their contribution to Arkansas and its people.
CBC President Terry Kimbrow, in his remarks at the event, said an anonymous matching gift of $400,000 helped the college raise so much at the Gala and thanked the 53 sponsors who contributed ahead of the June 5 event.
“I am truly grateful for the generosity of so many,” Kimbrow said. “The CBC Board of Trustees, businesses, not only in Conway, but across the state of Arkansas, and other individuals who are such faithful supporters of CBC all came together to make this an unforgettable night for the support of Christian Higher Education.”
Faulk said additional contributions that go toward the $400,000 matching gift will be accepted through June 30.
To donate or learn more about the Scholarship Gala, visit www.cbc.edu/gala.
