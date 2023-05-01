CBC recognizes students for academic excellence

Central Baptist College (CBC) recognized five students for their academic excellence at the college's Math and Science Department's White Coat Ceremony last week, CBC announced in a news release.
The five students include Abigail Barker, Marlee Lamoreaux, Lauren McGinley, Bailey Walerczyk and Skyler Wise, all of whom are either majors in biology or health sciences.
The White Coat Ceremony last week was the 12th CBC has hosted.
"Each student achieved academic excellence, completing rigorous academic requirements set forth by Math and Science Department faculty, and were approved as a recipient for her white coat," the news release read.
The college also presented awards to students in other departments. The Bible Department recognized Coby Harvison with the Jesse Thomas Christian Service Award, Emerald Colvin with the Outstanding Greek Student Award and Noah Pratt the Outstanding Student in Biblical Studies Award. Pratt is the department's top graduating student.
Award winners in the Business Department included:
- Honor Graduate Awards to Macy Jordan and Savannah Book.
- Outstanding Graduate Awards to Averie Ayers and Erica Hawkins.
- The Servant Leader Award to Jordan.
Award winners in the Behavioral Sciences Department included:
- The Outstanding Student in Psychology Award to Christa Owen.
- The Outstanding Graduate Award to Carter Mills.
Award winners in the Communication Department included:
- The Outstanding Student in Oral Communication Award to Lydia Dunlap.
- The Outstanding Student in Communication Award to Grace Vandergriff.
The Education Department awarded Faith Birmingham Gray with the Promising Teacher award.
Award winners in the Literature and Language Arts Department included:
- The Outstanding Student in English Award to Emily Owen.
- Outstanding Student in Spanish Awards to Kennedy Williams and Alyssa Smith.
- The Advanced Spanish Award to Gracie Harvison.
- The Outstanding Scholar Award to Mason Crymes.
Award winners in the Math and Science Department included:
- Outstanding Senior Awards to Barker and Autumn Herring.
- The Outstanding Student in Mathematics Award to Lamoreaux.
The Kinesiology Department recognized Kyle Collins, while the Fine Arts Department presented Senior Recital Awards to Jeremiah Dodson and Alejandro Mendoza.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
