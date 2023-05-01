CBC recognizes students for academic excellence

Central Baptist College student Noah Pratt (left) received the Outstanding Student in Biblical Studies Award. 

 Submitted photo

Central Baptist College (CBC) recognized five students for their academic excellence at the college's Math and Science Department's White Coat Ceremony last week, CBC announced in a news release. 

The five students include Abigail Barker, Marlee Lamoreaux, Lauren McGinley, Bailey Walerczyk and Skyler Wise, all of whom are either majors in biology or health sciences. 

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

