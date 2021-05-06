The 2020-2021 academic year has been a productive one as the Central Baptist College Rotaract Club relaunched under the direction of adviser Kateryna Pitchford.
Through Rotaract clubs, people aged 18 and older develop leadership and professional skills, exchange ideas with community leaders and have fun through service. Membership in the CBC Rotaract Club is limited to currently enrolled students at CBC.
Over the past year the CBC Rotaract Club held four meetings and participated in two community service projects. The first project, Operation Christmas Child, was held in November 2020. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse and is sponsored locally by Conway Fellowship Bible Church.
The second service project was with Life Choices. Life Choices is a local pregnancy resource center, and the Rotaract Club volunteered for its annual Spring Soirée fundraising event on April 19-20.
“It has been a pleasure to serve as the CBC Rotaract Adviser,” Pitchford said. “We have 15 great members who were very active in re-establishing the club this year and serving others in our community. They came up with community service projects and had a strong will and dedication in implementing them. I am looking forward to the next year with this group of outstanding students and, of course, new students.”
CBC Rotaract Club officers for 2020-2021 are President Brianna Irons, Secretary Lena Srdanov, Service Projects Chair Channing Mitchell, and Public Image Chair Colten Wiley.
Club members are Marcela Bueno, Madison Cox, Ashleigh Daugherty, Abby Gresham, Alexandria Irons, Josie Jones, Andrew Krisell, Austen Krisell, Jordan Moore, Kelsie Moore, and Jaclyn Smith.
Pitchford is an associate professor of business at CBC, serves as the CBC Rotaract adviser, and is a member of the Conway Noon Rotary Club. The CBC Rotaract Club is sponsored by the Conway Noon Rotary Club.
