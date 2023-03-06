Central Baptist College recently announced that it will begin seeking accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the addition of a master’s degree in Business (MBA).
CBC President Terry Kimbrow said: “The success and high academic quality of our undergraduate business degrees have made the Business Department among the fastest growing departments at CBC. We are now well-positioned to add an MBA program that will allow students to stay here and develop advanced business skills and a graduate degree valued by many employers.”
This five-year process includes four stages. The first phase is to seek business-related program accreditation at the baccalaureate and graduate levels from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs.
The second phase would be to change the state charter to include graduate programs. The third phase would be to hire faculty for MBA program development. The fourth and final phase is to seek approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer graduate degrees.
Dr. Gary McAllister, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said: “We are excited about the future of our Business Department and are eagerly looking forward to taking the first step in the process.”
CBC currently offers a BBA degree with emphases in accounting, business administration, business analytics, business information systems, international business, management, management information systems and marketing.
For more information visit our website at cbc.edu.
