Central Baptist College recently announced that it will begin seeking accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and the addition of a master’s degree in Business (MBA).

CBC President Terry Kimbrow said: “The success and high academic quality of our undergraduate business degrees have made the Business Department among the fastest growing departments at CBC. We are now well-positioned to add an MBA program that will allow students to stay here and develop advanced business skills and a graduate degree valued by many employers.”

