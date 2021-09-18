Central Baptist College (CBC) announced Thursday that the university has seen one of the highest numbers of new traditional students recorded for the current fall 2021 semester with an increase of 13.5 percent, despite the oncoming pandemic.
This number includes first-time entering students such as freshmen, transfer students, re-admitted students and transient students.
“Over the last 10 years, we’ve only seen this kind of increase a few times,” Ryan Johnson, Vice President for Enrollment Management, said. “Our Admissions team has worked very hard along with the entire campus to recruit and retain our students. We are very pleased we surpassed a previous, pre-pandemic year, new student record high from 2018.”
CBC also saw an increase in the percent of students living on campus with a 23 percent increase which surpassed all expectations, according to the university.
“Seeing more students living on campus is exactly what we love to see,” CBC President Terry Kimbrow said. “Research has shown that residential living is vital to student’s success. We hope that adding this piece to their college experience will indeed help them succeed at CBC.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.