Central Baptist College students were honored at the Academic Awards Ceremony held on Friday, April 22 in the Burgess Auditorium.
The Bible Department gave one award during the ceremony. Macy McKissack was given the Jesse Thomas Christian Service Award for Outstanding Achievement in Christian Ministry.
The Business Department handed also gave out one award. This year Keeley Bulza was presented the Outstanding Graduate award.
The Literature and Language Arts Department presented two awards. The Outstanding Student in English was presented to Philip Fulmer and the Outstanding Student in Spanish was Laura Wilson.
The Communications Department presented the Outstanding Student in Oral Communication award to Danny Walker and the Outstanding Student in Communication award went to Mallory Guyton, while also presenting awards to their Tower Media Leadership.
The Math and Science Department presented three awards: the Outstanding Student in Mathematics was awarded to Lena Srdanov, and the Outstanding Graduate was presented to Madelyn Jameson and Lena Srdanov.
The Kinesiology Department presented the Kinesiology Award to Andrew Montoya.
The Music and Fine Arts Department presented several awards. =Alejandro Mendoza, Julian Lilley, and Jeremiah Dodson for being selected in Arkansas Collegiate Band and Allison Mantooth and AJ Woodraska for winning first place in their divisions at the National Association of Teachers of Singing.
Students on the Dean’s List and President’s List from the fall 2021 were also recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.