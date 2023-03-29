Central Baptist College (CBC) students Bryson Jones, Katie Smith and Averie Ayers have been chosen as Winrock Automotive Small Business Division finalists for Arkansas Capital’s 23rd annual Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition.
Their project, EzB, was selected as a finalist alongside three other projects by students from other Arkansas colleges.
“EzB is an online retail accessible platform built to boost independent living and shopping experiences for blind and visually impaired people,” a description of the project released by Arkansas Capital read. “Products will have been quality tested and recommended by EzB. The company is the first online store to offer a variety of products designed for blind and visually impaired people to be sold on one accessible platform.”
One of the CBC students will present the project at 11:30 a.m. on April 7, at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at the Awards Luncheon. The presentation will involve a 90-second pitch summarizing the project’s idea and audience members will have the chance to vote via their mobile devices for the best pitch. After pitches are finished, winners will be announced.
10 other finalists in two other categories were also chosen for the annual competition. The CBC students are competing to receive a cash prize of $10,000 for the winner of their category, and $7,500 and $5,000 for second- and third-place winners, respectively.
Per a news release issued by Arkansas Capital, CEO Sam Walls said the company launched the Governor’s Cup in 2001 to address what it saw as a need for real-world entrepreneur education, but targeted to the state’s future entrepreneurs.
“Everything we do here at Arkansas Capital is geared toward empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening communities,” Walls said. “We wanted to provide our state’s colleges and universities with a highly-incentivized opportunity to teach their students to think entrepreneurially and encourage them to look at entrepreneurship as a career path.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
