CBC students place third in Governor's Cup

Faculty Advisor Kateryna Pitchford (far left), students Katie Smith (left), Bryson Jones (center left), Avery Ayers (center right), Accounting Professor Heather Solano (right) and Business Department Chair Mary Elizabeth Cantrell (far right) pose for a photo with the third place trophy.

 Kolton Rutherford / Log Cabin Democrat

A team of three Central Baptist College (CBC) students finished third in the small business division of the Arkansas Governor’s Cup in Fayetteville on April 7.

The students, Bryson Jones, Katie Smith and Avery Ayers, showcased their small business project “EzB,” a online retail platform designed to “boost independent living and shopping experiences for blind and visually impaired people,” the competition’s program read. As part of the recognition, the team received $5,000.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.