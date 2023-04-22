CBC students place third in Governor's Cup

A team of three Central Baptist College (CBC) students finished third in the small business division of the Arkansas Governor’s Cup in Fayetteville on April 7.
The students, Bryson Jones, Katie Smith and Avery Ayers, showcased their small business project “EzB,” a online retail platform designed to “boost independent living and shopping experiences for blind and visually impaired people,” the competition’s program read. As part of the recognition, the team received $5,000.
The Log Cabin Democrat recently interviewed the three students. In that interview, Jones, who is visually impaired and came up with the idea for the project last fall, said the project aims to make devices designed to “make independent living easier for the blind” more accessible.
“Since blindness is a very niche thing on its own, not a lot of people know about it.” Jones said. “The only way you’d actually be able to figure out [what devices are available] is if you knew somebody or if you go on the hunt for it.”
Jones used his contacts with the National Federation of the Blind to survey people with visual impairments across the country for the project. In describing the project, Jones said EzB is “something akin to Amazon.”
“The website would be engineered for the use of screen readers,” Jones said, adding that the website would also sell devices that people with visual impairments use in their day-to-day lives. “The goal isn’t to reinvent the wheel, it’s to provide another outlet where all you’d have to do is market it out and help it get out there where people will know about it and just know that resources are available and where to find the resources.”
Jones is a junior business major, while his two project partners Smith and Ayers are accounting students. Smith and Ayers are both seniors and on CBC’s softball team. Ayers, who graduates in May handled the project’s financial statements, creating a balance sheet and income statements, while Smith, who graduates in the fall, pieced the business plan together for the project and made the executive summary.
Smith spoke about the significance of a small college like CBC placing third in a statewide competition against much larger schools.
“We have the chance to be personal with [CBC professors] and be good friends with them [in a way] that bigger school [students] may not have,” Smith said. “They can help us with their resources on a personal level and I think that’s super valuable.”
Ayers said that despite her background in accounting, in completing the project she was shocked to find out how much money and work went in to getting a small business off the ground.
“I was very shocked at how much you had to put in to start a business and what you had to think about with all the expenses,” Ayers said. “I am an accounting major, but I was [finding many things] we needed to pay for ... just realizing that was a good experience. It was a real world experience.”
For Jones, he said he learned a lot about interpreting feedback and improving through completing the project.
“When it comes to these types of competition, theory isn’t the best,” Jones said. “It’s best to have something in practice.”
This is the third consecutive year CBC has had a team place or be named a finalist for the Governor’s Cup. Started by Arkansas Capital, the competition aims “to encourage our college students to be innovative and think like entrepreneurs,” the competition program read.
