Central Baptist College (CBC) is now set to offer free tuition to all members of the Baptist Missionary Association of America (BMA) churches, a news release issued by CBC on Wednesday read.

Trustees made the decision to offer free tuition to church members, labeled the “BMA Promise,” at the board’s meeting June 2-3.

