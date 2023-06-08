Central Baptist College (CBC) is now set to offer free tuition to all members of the Baptist Missionary Association of America (BMA) churches, a news release issued by CBC on Wednesday read.
Trustees made the decision to offer free tuition to church members, labeled the “BMA Promise,” at the board’s meeting June 2-3.
“This is a huge leap of faith for us,” CBC President Terry Kimbrow said, per the news release. “However, over the years, the loyalty to the institution, founded by the Arkansas churches of what is now the Baptist Missionary Association, has waned.”
A recruiting and retention initiative, the BMA Promise program will start with a 50-student cap, but CBC plans to grow the program in the years ahead and eventually make it open to an unlimited number of BMA students, the news release read. Eligible students must be current members of BMA church and have been part of the church for at least one year, be enrolled in CBC’s traditional program and complete the entire admission process online, submit their 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and register for classes. Fees and room and board are excluded from the program.
CBC Vice President for Enrollment Management Brooks Walthall said it’s “sobering” that “only nine percent of CBC students checked the BMA box on their application when asked with what church they are affiliated.”
Eligible students’ pastors will sign a statement confirming the student has been a member of the church for the required time, the news release read. Additionally, current CBC students are eligible for the program.
“We feel this will help reestablish the strong connection our churches have historically had with the mission and ministry of the College,” CBC Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Fink said. “This is something all of our churches can get behind and promote.”
The BMA is headquartered in Conway down the street from CBC. Over 1,000 churches nationwide are members of the BMA, per its website. Kimbrow said he doesn’t know of any other “church-related college in Arkansas” that “offers anything close to this.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
