Central Baptist College’s homecoming celebrations will look a little different this weekend, college officials said.
Like so many other events of the past year, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced CBC to significantly reduce its homecoming festivities scheduled for Jan. 29-30.
While the college’s men’s basketball team will still face off against Williams Baptist University on Jan. 30, CBC’s homecoming court will meet in a private ceremony on Jan. 29 to crown the school’s homecoming queen.
Only invited guests of the homecoming court may attend the ceremony to account for social distancing, CBC announced. No other homecoming events are planned for the weekend.
The CBC Mustangs men’s basketball team will tip-off at 3 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Reddin Fieldhouse.
