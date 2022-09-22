CBC unveils new mascot at 'Meet the Mustangs' event

CBC unveiled its new mascot at two “Meet the Mustangs” event on campus on Sept. 15.

 Submitted photo

Central Baptist College (CBC) has unveiled its new mustang mascot design, the college announced in a news release issued to its website on Tuesday.

The mascot, a blue mustang with a gray mane and a CBC branded shirt, was unveiled at two CBC “Meet the Mustangs” events on Sept. 15, one for staff members and one for students.

