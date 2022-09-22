CBC unveils new mascot at 'Meet the Mustangs' event

Central Baptist College (CBC) has unveiled its new mustang mascot design, the college announced in a news release issued to its website on Tuesday.
The mascot, a blue mustang with a gray mane and a CBC branded shirt, was unveiled at two CBC “Meet the Mustangs” events on Sept. 15, one for staff members and one for students.
“The mustang will be a staple at our athletic events moving forward,” CBC Student Activities Coordinator Blake Pittman said, per the news release. “We are excited for him to serve as a representative for students and spectators to rally behind.”
The new mascot’s design is part of celebrations around CBC’s 70th anniversary. Per the news release, students will have the chance to choose a name for the mustang in a contest later this semester.
