The Center for Community and Economic Development at the University of Central Arkansas has announced a development to its partnership with Entergy Arkansas, which began in September 2019.
The new addition calls for the duo to assist more communities across the state through the already established community catalyst program — which was piloted in Wynne because of its strong leadership qualities, passionate and break-out community potential — that have “grassroots citizen engagement and technical assistance training,” more specifically, in Magnolia and Searcy.
Two other communities are also set to be selected in the future.
The program, UCA officials said, helps to “train and engage” residents to develop small, actionable community and economic development goals to serve as catalysts for longer-term economic development engagements and priorities by utilizing a process called Strategic Doing, a community development tool that focuses on immediate, impactful small wins and goals to create transformation in communities.
"We believe the community catalyst program will serve as an avenue for communities to come together, create a shared vision and focus on 'doing,' instead of what can sometimes feel like an endless cycle of planning, Shelby Fiegel, director of the CCED, previously said about the pilot. "This program will give communities a tool they can use to create positive, immediate change."
Through this process, each community’s strengths are amplified and leaders are able to establish new ideas that bring about more innovative solutions.
“Both communities have strong leadership structures, unique assets and passionate citizens, all of which we will capitalize on to create positive change in each community,” Fiegel recently said in a news release.
In addition to coordinating a strategic doing process, the two cities will also receive follow-up assistance from CCED and a $1,000 mini-grant to complete a community development project.
Ellie Baker, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release that she was excited about the program and believed it to be the perfect time for the community catalyst process to begin.
“For the past five years, Magnolia has pushed through barriers no one thought was possible,” she said. “The timing of being selected for the [c]ommunity [c]atalyst program couldn’t be better. Many community leaders and members have worked hard to augment our thriving downtown, school system and university. Incorporating this [s]trategic [d]oing process is the perfect next step for us.”
Buck Layne, president of the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce, said he is ready to continue the momentum of recent successes in Searcy.
“Searcy citizens are energized, eager and ready to put forth the effort and cooperation needed to see meaningful progress in our community,” he said. “The community has experienced and witnessed the Small Business Revolution and the reality that when we work together amazing things can happen. The professional guidance offered through this program will help accelerate Searcy’s growth and ensure that the investments we make will be fruitful for our community.”
The CCED and Entergy are also partnering with the Mississippi State University John C. Stennis Institute of Government to kickstart the strategic doing process in each community.
"We know there are a lot of community leaders who are looking for just the right vehicle to help propel their communities forward, so this initiative should be a great opportunity for those selected to take some important steps forward. UCA has the right team and tools in place, and Wynne is primed to go," Danny Games, director of business and economic development for Entergy Arkansas, said.
For more information about the program, visit www.uca.edu/cced/community-catalyst.
