The Catholic Campus Ministry program, which serves students at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), Hendrix College, Central Baptist College, along with other college-aged people in the Conway area and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, dedicated its new 7,200-square-foot facility at 1919 South Blvd. on Sept. 6.
Diocesan Bishop Anthony Taylor presided at a special mass for the occasion and blessed the chapel’s altar and surrounding spaces.
Father John Connell, pastor of St. Joseph Church, and Associate Pastors Father Taryn Whittington and Father Daniel Wendel, were also present along with Deacon Richard Papini. He has been the ministry’s director for nearly 25 years, and St. Joseph’s three priests were recently appointed by Bishop Taylor to be the CCM’s new chaplains.
When the CCM began in 1999, it was located in a small house on Bruce Street that seated about 50 people. The CCM remained there until UCA bought the property in 2019. It was then moved to a similar-sized rental home on South Boulevard but soon began outgrowing that space.
In the fall of 2020, the “Sacred Space, Sacred Time” capital campaign was launched to build a new chapel and multipurpose building. Architectural plans were drawn up by Conway’s H & N Architects and Nabholz Construction was chosen to build it. Ground was broken last September at a cost of $3.9 million. John Nabholz, who chaired the building’s Capital Campaign Committee, received a special award for his leadership from Bishop Taylor. He said it was only the third time during his 15-year tenure that he had presented such an honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.