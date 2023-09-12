The Catholic Campus Ministry program, which serves students at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA), Hendrix College, Central Baptist College, along with other college-aged people in the Conway area and the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, dedicated its new 7,200-square-foot facility at 1919 South Blvd. on Sept. 6.

Diocesan Bishop Anthony Taylor presided at a special mass for the occasion and blessed the chapel’s altar and surrounding spaces.

