The Conway Downtown Partnership was one of five community programs in the state to receive a grant from the Division of Arkansas Heritage.
The grant is $10,000 and will be used for the art installation Whimsical Toad.
Grants must be used “to assist in the installation of public art,” Arkansas Heritage officials said.
In order to qualify for the grant, the organization must be a member of the Main Street Arkansas program, administered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, an agency of Arkansas Heritage.
“The Public Art Grants assist Main Street and Downtown Network communities in enhancing the appearance of their environment by facilitating the collaborations necessary to build and strengthen an awareness and enjoyment of public art,” Arkansas Heritage officials said.
The grants were funded by the 1/8 cent conservation tax.
The other recipients include:
• 64.6 Downtown, Fort Smith (Sebastian County), in the amount of $10,000 for its art installation entitled “Notes to Strangers.”
• Main Street Siloam Springs (Benton County), in the amount of $10,000 for "Its History and the People That Make It,” a mural.
• Main Street West Memphis (Crittenden County), in the amount of $5,000 for its “Musical Heritage” outdoor mural.
• Main Street Batesville (Independence County), in the amount of $5,000 for the mural “Blossoming Main Street.”
“The Public Art Grant Program assists communities that participate in the Main Street Arkansas program in the planning and implementation (including purchasing and commissioning works of art) of public art for places viewable by the public within the Main Street district and on gateways to Main Street districts,” Main Street Arkansas officials said. “Projects must be new, site specific and public art, not memorial statues or works of religious nature.”
For more information about CDP, visit https://conwayarkansas.org/pages/downtown-conway.
