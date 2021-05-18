WunderHaus, the Downtown Properties Group and Blue Barn Bakery were the three final Conway Downtown Partnership building improvement grant recipients for the 2020-21 Main Street Arkansas Downtown Revitalization grant cycle.
“In years past, we have offered five building improvement grants that are 50/50 Matching grants up to $1,000 to our downtown partner merchants,” CDP Executive Director Kim Williams said. “However, this past year through Main Street Arkansas, under the Arkansas Department of Heritage DTR Grant, we were awarded an additional $10,000 for COVID relief to our downtown merchants. The CDP increased the number of building improvement grants from five to 11, but only nine merchants were able to complete their projects during the cycle.” Additionally, the CDP was able to fund another $2,500 toward a digital development grant for small business owners that provided them with a media and marketing consultant that walked them through how to expand their online presence through social media sales platforms as well as expanding their own online portals, Williams said.
This year the private investment that has been driven by the building improvement grant totals more than $42,000 for the nine projects.
