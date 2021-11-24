The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall welcomes “Christmas with CeCe Winans” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
One of the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artists of all time, Winans will bring Christmas favorites, some of her top hits and new music to Conway.
Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Recording and performing as both a solo artist and as a duo with her brother BeBe, CeCe Winans has influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists over the course of her career. She holds 12 Grammy Awards, 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more.
She has sold in excess of five million albums in the U.S., topping the gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smash hits like “Count on Me,” her duet with the late Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack. She has touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from “Oprah” to the White House, and even showed off her acting chops on television series like “7th Heaven,” “Living Single” and “Doc.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Senior/UCA Community/Alumni discounts are available. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.
