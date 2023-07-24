The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously voted at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting to lift all daily limits and length limits on Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.

The AGFC will be drawing down Lake Conway to begin what will be the largest lake renovation in the agency’s 108-year history and the removal of limits will allow anglers to take full advantage of the fish in the lake before it is drained. The lifting of Lake Conway limits went into effect July 21.

