The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission unanimously voted at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting to lift all daily limits and length limits on Craig D. Campbell Lake Conway Reservoir.
The AGFC will be drawing down Lake Conway to begin what will be the largest lake renovation in the agency’s 108-year history and the removal of limits will allow anglers to take full advantage of the fish in the lake before it is drained. The lifting of Lake Conway limits went into effect July 21.
According to Tabbi Kinion, AGFC Education Division chief, the agency’s fishing education program and Fisheries Division have teamed up with partners to tag dozens of fish worth $500 each to the lucky anglers who catch them.
“We’re excited to offer this fishing-style treasure hunt on Lake Conway,” Kinion said. “These tags are spread across six different species, so grab your gear and head out to Lake Conway today for a chance to win!”
More than 50 fish of all sizes were caught, tagged and and distributed throughout the lake in the effort. Anglers have until Oct. 31 to report a tagged fish and claim their prize.
