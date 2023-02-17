The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT) is celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February to commemorate Black History Month.

Arkansas offers multiple locations to explore Black history, whether learning about Black-owned businesses on Little Rock’s historic Ninth Street, remembering the brave students who fought for integrated schools, or visiting the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame to see individuals who continue to excel in the arts, government, business and education.

