The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT) is celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February to commemorate Black History Month.
Arkansas offers multiple locations to explore Black history, whether learning about Black-owned businesses on Little Rock’s historic Ninth Street, remembering the brave students who fought for integrated schools, or visiting the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame to see individuals who continue to excel in the arts, government, business and education.
In the national spotlight, Arkansas is part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which is comprised of more than 100 attractions across 14 states, including sites from the civil rights era of the 1950s and 1960s. Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site is on the trail and is the only active high school in the U.S. that is also a national historic site. A visitor center across the street depicts this moment in history through exhibits. The Little Rock Nine Memorial, a statue on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol, now pays homage to the Little Rock Nine.
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) in Little Rock, an ADPHT museum, is also on the trail and sits on the foundation of a cornerstone of African American heritage. The center, whose mission is to preserve the history of African Americans in Arkansas, features permanent and rotating exhibits, including the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame. The center is located at 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.
MTCC Black History Month events include:
Saturdays, noon – children’s story time reading.
All month – “Arkansas Made, Black Crafted” discounts in the MTCC Museum Store.
Friday, Feb. 24, noon, “Chat & Chew: History on Your Plate” with Rex Deloney and Brian Rodgers.
Sunday, Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m., Pulaski County Historical Society and MTCC, “An Afternoon with Scipio Jones” as well as a memorial service for Griff Stockley (1944-2023) known as “the conscience of Arkansas.”
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Black Hall of Fame Distinguished Lecture Series, Masterclass.
Also in partnership with MTCC, throughout February Loblolly Creamery will feature Maple Leaf Ragtime ice cream in honor of Texarkana native Scott Joplin, and Community Bakery will offer Black History Month sugar cookies featuring historical and cultural icons by local artist LJ.
Other ADPHT events in recognition of Black History Month include:
Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old State House Museum, “The life and history of Henry Glover” panel discussion, 300 W. Markham, Little Rock.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m., Delta Cultural Center, Civil War Roundtable of the Delta – The Freedmen’s Bureau and Arkansas, 14 Cherry St., Helena.
Throughout the year, Historic Washington State Park, “Mind, Body and Spirit” program that focuses on the lives of African Americans in Washington from 1820 until the 20th century. Please call the park at 870-983-2684 for times.
