“Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions,” an Arkansas PBS original series showcasing The Natural State’s culture and heritage, is set to premiere with its fall episode at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 with an encore airing at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

The series will take audiences on a journey across the seasons and across the state as Arkansans share the memories, family rituals, food and time-honored traditions that bring their loved ones together.

