“Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions,” an Arkansas PBS original series showcasing The Natural State’s culture and heritage, is set to premiere with its fall episode at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 with an encore airing at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
The series will take audiences on a journey across the seasons and across the state as Arkansans share the memories, family rituals, food and time-honored traditions that bring their loved ones together.
“’Celebrating Arkansas’ shows the many cultures that reside within our state and the traditions important to them,” Arkansas PBS Executive Director and CEO Courtney Pledger said. “Our team has visited communities large and small, traveling across the state to reveal the varied ways that culture and heritage are reflected in family celebrations. ‘Celebrating Arkansas’ strives to help us know and better understand our neighbors.”
Join professional DJ and “Celebrating Arkansas: Holiday Traditions” host, Mario Luna, as he scours the state for the most interesting, time-tested Arkansas celebrations. In the Fall episode of this new series, Luna will get the inside information on the Hindu festival of Diwali, as well as the spooky details on Halloween and Día de Los Muertos in different communities across the state. Finally, Luna will compete a Turkey Crawl as he celebrates Thanksgiving a handful of different ways, while sharing the lesson – no matter the celebration, it’s better together.
