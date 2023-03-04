The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will host the Celtic Angels Ireland at 7:30 p.m. March 14, the entertainment venue announced in a news release on Friday.

Direct from Ireland, the award-winning Celtic Angels celebrate their heritage through Irish dances and traditional Irish music. Featuring the voices of Searlait Ni Caiside, Michaela Gtoth, Olivia Bradley, Katie Sweeney and Molly Elizabeth Gibson, the Celtic Angels showcase their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions creating a real Irish experience for the audience, the news release read.

