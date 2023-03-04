The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Reynolds Performance Hall will host the Celtic Angels Ireland at 7:30 p.m. March 14, the entertainment venue announced in a news release on Friday.
Direct from Ireland, the award-winning Celtic Angels celebrate their heritage through Irish dances and traditional Irish music. Featuring the voices of Searlait Ni Caiside, Michaela Gtoth, Olivia Bradley, Katie Sweeney and Molly Elizabeth Gibson, the Celtic Angels showcase their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions creating a real Irish experience for the audience, the news release read.
The evening will include over 30 Irish traditional and contemporary tunes intertwined and performed live by the Trinity Ensemble Band along with the Celtic Angels and Celtic Knight Dancers. Headed by the powerhouse creative team and featuring award-winning Irish and world-champion singers, dancers and musicians, the evening will be a theatrical feast for all ages.
UCA Executive Director of Public Performances Amanda Horton said the performers are a favorite of the hall’s guests.
“Celtic Angels Ireland has become an audience favorite at Reynolds from their traditional Irish songs played by an authentic Irish band to their show-stopping dancers,” Horton said, per the news release. “This performance is not only entertaining, but it will also give back to an amazing cause, our Main Stage Education Series. Proceeds from this concert will go towards bringing school children to Reynolds for educational and entertaining programming.”
Tickets are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, online at uca.edu/reynolds or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or toll-free at 866-810-0012.
