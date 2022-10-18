The Centerville Community Group will once again host Old Ways Old Days.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at H & W Dime and Dollar Feed Store located at 659 Highway 225 East, about 8.5 miles east of Greenbrier (east of the McGinty Town neighborhood). For more information and detailed directions, call Gail at the store 501-679-4043.
This annual Centerville community event attempts to accomplish two goals. The first goal is to increase appreciation for the self-sufficiency mind set of previous generations. A common theme woven through the fabric of the lives of those sturdy Americans was: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.” The second goal is to generate a greater awareness of the community connectedness of earlier generations by hosting fun and educational local events.
Possible vendor items for sale may include foods and drinks, needle books, fabric baskets, farm fresh raw milk, free-range eggs, handmade soaps, stained glass quilt block panels and more.
Activities and demonstrations of interest may include making medicinal tinctures, guided walks to reveal local edible and medicinal wild plants, quilting methods, hand embroidery, live music, even old engines will be displayed, and more. The event will occur in a relaxed farm atmosphere. A variety of farm animals will be nearby, adding even more ambiance to the day, organizers said.
Admission to the event is free. Parking, also free, is close by. Visitors are asked to please reserve the closest parking spaces for people who have mobility challenges.
