Some 70 years have passed since Centerville School held classes. However, a few of these former students are still around, and Centerville United Methodist Church will hold a reunion for them on Saturday, June 26. This Church is eight miles northeast of Greenbrier and adjoins the old school grounds. Former students, family members and friends are invited.
Activities will get underway at 10 a.m. and follow the same format of previous reunions. Lunch will be provided by the church. Last year, with the pandemic in full sway, the reunion had to be set aside, but church members and others want to bring it back. Attendees will be encouraged to introduce themselves and update the group about their experiences and circumstances. Pictures and other mementos of school days would be welcome.
Mark your calendars for June 26. Although most of the students from the early years of the school are no longer with us, those remaining alumni always seem to enjoy getting back together.
