On Saturday, June 24, Centerville United Methodist Church will again host a reunion for the old Centerville School. Invitations are heartily extended to former students, teachers, their relatives and anyone else with an interest in the community. This church is eight miles northeast of Greenbrier at the eastern intersection of Blythe Road and McNew Cemetery Road.
Activities will get underway at 10 a.m. and follow the same format of previous reunions. Lunch will be provided by the church.
