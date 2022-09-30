On Oct. 9, singing will be held at Centerville United Methodist Church, and the Faulkner County Singing Club will be in charge of the event. Starting time is 1:30 p.m. and the session usually ends near 3 p.m.
Centerville UMC, in north central Faulkner County, is two miles east of Woolly Hollow State Park at the intersection of Blythe Road and McNew Cemetery Road. This church and its forerunners have gathered to sing and rejoice for more than a century, and the church building acoustics are not tempered by tile and carpets.
