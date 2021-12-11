The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (CAPDD) is requesting input from businesses, nonprofits, local governments, and residents for the COVID-19 Resiliency Strategic Plan. Through a partnership with the Arkansas State University-Delta Center for Economic Development, and the UA Little Rock-Arkansas Economic Development Institute, CAPDD has launched an anonymous survey to document the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across the six-county region. (Faulkner, Pulaski, Saline, Lonoke, Prairie and Monroe)
Residents and organizations can access the electronic survey using the links below, or email trevor.villines@capdd.org for a Hard-Copy.
Businesses/Organizations: https://astate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLHB1xzzaHTI7ye
“We know every organization and individual has a unique story to tell from their experience over the past year and a half,” Trevor Villines, Disaster Recovery Coordinator, Central Arkansas Planning and Development District, said. “We want to hear it to better understand the impacts of COVID, as well as how to emerge stronger, better prepared, and resilient.”
Information obtained from the surveys will be used to inform the COVID-19 Resiliency
Strategic Plan which will be developed by the Central Arkansas Resiliency Taskforce.
The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (CAPDD), founded in 1968, is a nonprofit, multi-county, multi-purpose, and multi-funded Planning and Development Organization that serves Faulkner, Lonoke, Monroe, Prairie, Pulaski, and Saline Counties. The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District is dedicated to providing our member municipal and county governments with grant writing, grant administration, and staff services.
