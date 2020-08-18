Central Baptist College honored faculty and staff for their service to Central Baptist College during the annual Pre-College Meeting for all employees held on August 10. Below is a list of employees who were honored.
Years of Service Awards are presented to employees beginning in their third year of employment at the College. They are then recognized every five years thereafter for the duration of an employee’s time at Central Baptist College.
40 years of service: Dr. Dusty Bender, Social Studies Department Chair and Professor of History; 30 years of service: Dr. Beth Cantrell, Business Department Chair and Professor of Business; 20 years of service: Lisa Padgett, Admissions Analyst; 15 years of service: Tonya Hammontree, Director of Financial Aid; Dr. Earl Johnson, Associate Professor of Music; Jill McCollum, Director of Dining Services; Dr. Aaron New, Behavioral Sciences Department Chair and Professor of Psychology & Counseling; Jim Turner, Assistant Professor of Music; Rachel Whittingham, Learning Resources Division Chair and Director of Story Library; 10 years of service: Mechelle Cargile, Director of Human Resources; Jessica Faulkner, Director of Alumni Engagement; Ken Prophete, Wresting Coach; 5 years of service: Paul Cherry, Vice President of Finance; Steve Elder, PACE Department Chair and Director of PACE & Online Studies; Dr. Delena Gammill, Education Department Chair and Professor of Education; Allison Lightfoot, Public Services Librarian; Dr. Kateryna Pitchford, Associate Professor of Business; 3 years of service: Marieca Ashworth, Student Services Coordinator; Angela Brantley, Business Office Accountant; Duffy Guyton, Director of Church Relations; Erik Holth, Sports Information Director; Bobby Jeffers, Dining Services Night Manager; Justin Moore, Director of Admissions; Amber Strain, Professor of Mathematics.
Central Baptist College presents two awards each year that are based on guiding principles found in the book, The Fred Factor. All employees are given this book as part of their orientation process upon initial hire. The Fred Award was presented to Bobby Wilkey for the way he exemplifies each of the four principles of being a “Fred,” which are making a difference each day, having a heart for people, changing ordinary moments into memorable ones and leading by example. The C.A.R.E. (Creating a Rare Experience) Award was presented to Byron Baker for his work in benefitting the employees, students and visitors of CBC.
2020 Outstanding Faculty Awards were presented by Dr. Gary McAllister, Vice President for Academic Affairs. For 2020, the Outstanding Faculty Awards were presented to Dr. Blake Duffield and Dr. Dusty Bender.
The 2020 Employee of the Year award was also announced. Nominated by letter or e-mail to the President, the employee was required to meet the following criteria: loyalty to the institution, demonstration of a good work ethic, positive attitude toward fellow workers and students, and professionalism. The 2020 Employee of the Year award was presented to Tonya Hammontree, Director of Financial Aid.
