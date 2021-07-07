Central Baptist College (CBC) has recently added two new degree emphases to its existing Bachelor of Business Administration degree, per a press release provided to the Log Cabin by the college on Monday. Beginning in Fall 2021, Business Information Systems and Business Analytics will be available in both Traditional and PACE programs.
Business Information Systems will allow CBC to expand its academic focus in information technology beyond management information systems. The degree will allow the forecasting and predicting of operational needs using research techniques and data analysis for business organizations and their performances. This degree will prepare students to use their Christian faith, problem solving skills and love for technology to discover, analyze and evaluate businesses, CBC’s press release read. Further, CBC graduates would be able to help businesses align objectives and goals using their knowledge of computer software and understanding of business concepts.
Business Analytics will focus on expanding the college’s information technology programs into data analytics. This extension would allow CBC the opportunity to venture into operational effectiveness using research techniques and data analysis. This degree will focus on helping students develop unique technical and analytical skills to allow them to have jobs in a variety of fields.
CBC Director of PACE and Online Studies Steve Elder said the two new degrees should be appealing to students.
“What makes these degrees appealing is that each one uniquely teaches students to recognize how business concepts married with technology aid data-driven businesses with decision making,” Elder said.
