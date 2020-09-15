Central Baptist College has once again been added to the list of Best Regional Colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report. Central Baptist College ranks 63 on the 2021 list. According to U.S. News & World Report, regional colleges “focus on undergraduate education but grant fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.” Institutions are split into four regions of which CBC is included in the southern region.
In addition to be being included on the list of Best Regional Colleges in the South, Central Baptist College was also ranked 24th on the Top Performers of Social Mobility Regional Colleges-South list. The social mobility “indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000. For the second consecutive year, U.S. News published a distinct social mobility ranking for all ranked schools. The social mobility ranking was computed by aggregating the two ranking factors assessing graduation rates of Pell-awarded students.”
Now in its 36th year, the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking assessed 1,452 bachelor’s degree-granting institution in the United States on 17 measures of academic quality. These academic quality measures include things like student-faculty ratio and average federal loan debt of graduates. The full list of rankings can be found at usnews.com/ colleges.
More information about the methodology used for the rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/ articles/how-us-news-calcu lated -the-rankings.
