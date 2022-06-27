Central Dental clinic, located at 2415 Prince Street in Conway, now operates as Rock Family Dental, joining an established oral health care brand with more than 10 locations throughout Arkansas.
Central Dental has been part of Rock Dental Brands, a progressive practice management group based in Little Rock, since 2018.
Dr. Arianna Amini will take on the role of lead provider. Amini is a board-certified dentist. She received her bachelor’s degree in science from Rhodes College and her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. She is a member of the American Dental Association, American Academy of Women’s Dentistry and Arkansas State Dental Association.
“We are proud of our practice in Conway, and Dr. Amini will be a great asset to that clinic and the community,” said Kristi Crum, Rock Dental Brands CEO. “We are thrilled to pull this well-established clinic under the Rock Family Dental banner.”
For more information about Rock Dental Brands, visit RockFamilyDental .com.
