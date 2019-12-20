Century-long idea still helping needy today

Red Kettle volunteers have been out in full force this Christmas season, ringing their brass bells to raise money for the Salvation Army’s cause.
It was in 1891 when the endeavor first began.
Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was upset because he saw so many in San Francisco who were hungry, so, during the holiday season, he decided to provide a free, Christmas dinner for many individuals in need, but his one hurdle was funding the idea for the 1,000 plus.
“As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England,” the organization’s website reads. “He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called, ‘Simpson’s Pot,’ into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.”
McFee placed a similar pot out the next day and soon had the to help feed the needy during that holiday season.
“Six years later, the kettle idea spread from the west coast to the Boston area,” the website reads. “That year, the combined effort nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy.”
Today in the U.S., the Salvation Army helps 4.5 million people during Thanksgiving and Christmas time but countries all across the globe are also participating.
“Everywhere, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten,” the website reads.
From Black Friday to Christmas Eve, bell ringers will gather throughout the community, including Faulkner County, outside local stores and more to be a part of the “largest fundraiser of the year,” working to raise money to provide food and shelter for the homeless, assist with utilities and medicines for those in need and to support Salvation Army’s central Arkansas Christmas programs.
To volunteer as a Red Kettle Campaign volunteer, visit www. salvationarmyaok.org/caac/volunteer/ring-a-bell.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.