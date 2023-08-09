The Conway Fire Department was awarded the Fire/EMS Service of the Year award on Saturday at the annual Arkansas EMT Association (AEMTA) Conference and Trade Show in Hot Springs.
Recipients of the Fire/EMS Service of the Year award must show exceptional first response delivery to their communities.
“The mission of this department is to exceed their own exceptions through the delivery of excellence in emergency response, life safety and community support,” an announcer at the conference said before handing the department its award.
The Conway Fire Department was nominated for the award due to a new partnership it created in March 2022.
“With this new partnership, their community has seen transport responses lowered and a positive environment for all they serve,” the announcer said Saturday. “This service continues to grow their EMTs personnel by sending their EMTs to become paramedics. These firefighters new roles as paramedic strengthens their roles as first responders and is an asset to the citizens of their community.”
CFD Chief Mike Winter said that the department is proud to be the recipient of the award.
“The city has continuously supported us in our endeavors to provide the best pre-hospital care possible,” Chief Winter told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Our firefighters treat each call professionally and take pride in the work they do. This award is a reflection of the our department and our city.”
The AEMTA EMS Conference is a regional educational conference for all levels of EMS providers that was held Thursday through Sunday at the Hot Springs Convention Center this past weekend. Educators from across Arkansas and the county attended to share their wisdom with the EMS Professionals at this conference.
The awards ceremony banquet held on Saturday was to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions in EMS professionals across Arkansas.
Other awards given out that night include Air Medical Award of Excellence, Communications Specialist of the Year, David A Taylor, Senior Excellence is EMS, EMS Administrator/Supervisor of the Year, EMT of the Year, Fire/EMS Professional of the Year, First Responder of the Year, First Responder Service of the Year, Industrial EMT of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Medical Director of the Year and the Paramedic of the Year awards.
Since 1912, the department has provided emergency services to about 40 square miles inside Conway city limits and currently offers emergency medical services, specialized rescues, a certified bomb technician team and hazardous materials operations, in addition to fire prevention.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
