The Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad responded to the 800 block of Watkins Street in Conway after a grenade was unearthed.
Utility companies were digging in the area when they uncovered the grenade shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the CFD.
The Conway Police Department, FBI and US Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) responded as well, CFD officials said.
The grenade did not detonate and nobody was injured in the removal.
“The device was safely removed,” authorities said.
