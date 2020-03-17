All seven Conway fire stations are now closed to the public.
Officials announced the closure Tuesday morning.
Fire Chief Mike Winter said the department is still responding to all emergency calls and that it is only closing its facilities to the public in following the CDC's guidance in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For all emergencies, call 911. Below are the non-emergency lines for each Conway fire station:
- Central Station — 501-450-6150.
- Station 7 — 501-450-6151.
- Station 6 — 501-450-6128.
- Station 5 — 501-450-6167.
- Station 4 — 501-450-6154.
- Station 3 — 501-450-6152.
- Station 2 — 501-450-6153.
"The Conway Fire Department is still responding to emergencies, and if you think you have an emergency, please call 911," officials said Tuesday. "This precaution is being taken to best protect the citizens of Conway."
