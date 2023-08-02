Firefighters from the Conway Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire at a residence on Nature Trail on Tuesday afternoon. CFD crews faced heavy smoke upon arrival at the home near Donaghey Avenue, but “quickly extinguished the fire,” a statement issued by the department to social media read. A Pafford EMS crew responded to the fire as well, but “no injuries were reported,” the CFD statement concluded.
