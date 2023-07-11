CFD firefighters work out in honor of Granite Mountain Hotshots

Firefighters and Arkansas Army National Guard members stand alongside Faulkner County high schoolers following their workout in honor of the 19 firefighters lost during a wildfire in Arizona in 2013.

 Submitted photo

The Conway Fire Department (CFD) joined the Arkansas Army National Guard at the military force’s Faulkner County Fitness Camp this week.

City firefighters took part in a workout with high schoolers from across the county in honor of 19 Arizona firefighters, part of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives in the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire in Arizona.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.