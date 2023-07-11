CFD firefighters work out in honor of Granite Mountain Hotshots

The Conway Fire Department (CFD) joined the Arkansas Army National Guard at the military force’s Faulkner County Fitness Camp this week.
City firefighters took part in a workout with high schoolers from across the county in honor of 19 Arizona firefighters, part of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives in the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire in Arizona.
The CFD thanked the Army National Guard for inviting the agency to the workout in a social media post on Tuesday, adding “great job to all the participants and staff.”
The Army National Guard’s fitness camp, called “Training for Life,” is the first the guard has hosted in Faulkner County. Open to all county high schoolers, the camp started on Monday and will run until Thursday. As part of the camp, attendees will workout from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.
“Our goals are team building, leadership development, fitness training and networking,” a news release about the camp read. “Each day, you can expect fitness training and team building exercises, as well as guest speakers from the community.”
