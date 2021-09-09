The Conway Fire Department will host a “Never Forget” ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Additionally, the 9/11 memorial fountain installed at Central Fire Station in 2016 was refurbished in time for the anniversary. The fountain consists of 343 bricks representing the New York City firefighters who died at Ground Zero on that September day in 2001. The memorial also includes a steel beam from the World trade Center and has plaques circling it that outline the timeline of the terrorist attacks.
Mayor Bart Castleberry, who was the Conway Fire Department chief in 2001 and accompanied the Arkansas Crisis Response team to New York City to help with rescue efforts after the attack, will be one of the featured guest speakers at the ceremony. It is free and open to the public.
Woodmen Life in Conway partnered with the Greenbrier Booster Club to hold a special 9/11 memorial before kickoff at the Greenbrier football game against Arkadelphia on Friday. There will be a flyover and flag presentation beginning around 6:45 p.m. Veterans, first responders and Greenbrier’s own silver-medal Olympic winner Kayle Browning will be on the field for the flyover event.
Additionally, the Log Cabin Democrat will have a special 20th anniversary section in its Weekend Edition along with an interview with Castleberry about his first-hand experiences on the response team.
