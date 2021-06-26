The Conway Fire Department (CFD) has noted an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Faulkner County the past two weeks, per a statement released by the department on Thursday.
Citing Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) statistics, the city’s fire department said that the county is seeing some “breakthrough cases,” in which fully-vaccinated people are contracting the coronavirus, but the bulk of the uptick in cases are coming from non-vaccinated people.
“While the vaccine is highly effective, it is not 100 percent,” the CFD said. “The vast majority of the cases being reported are non-vaccinated individuals.”
Per updated statistics released by the ADH Thursday afternoon, Faulkner County has 120 active cases of COVID-19 and just over 37.5 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Another 5.6 percent of Faulkner County residents are partially immunized. On the state level, over 41 percent of Arkansas is fully vaccinated, while another 9 percent are partially immunized.
The CFD encouraged county residents to get vaccinated.
“We encourage [Faulkner County residents] that haven’t yet received the vaccine to please do so,” the CFD said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available to Arkansans 12 years and older.
For a full list of coronavirus vaccine administration locations in Faulkner County, visit the ADH’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs -services/topics/covid-19-map -of-1-a-pharmacy-locations.
