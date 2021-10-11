In honor of Fire Prevention Month, which was observed locally Oct. 3-9, the Conway Fire Department came to St. Joseph Elementary School on the Oct. 8 to familiarize preschool through third-grade children with fire safety rules and to help ensure that their homes and families are protected.
In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October Fire Prevention Week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
Engineer Rick Stapleton and Captain Jonathan Talley arrived at the school in Fire Engine No. 1. Under normal conditions, they would have come in their fully-equipped safety house which looks like a real fire truck but carries video and special effects equipment as instructional tools. COVID concerns have put it aside for the time being.
The firefighters demonstrated how to call 911, talked about the need for smoke detectors, and showed how the stop, drop, and roll technique is used to extinguish burning clothing.
