The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Celeste Suitt as development and special events coordinator and Jack Short as existing business and talent development coordinator.
Suitt will develop and manage sponsor recognition programs, plan the chamber’s after-hours networking events, and serve as support staff for the sales process.
“Celeste will engage, equip and service the chamber and its sister organization’s sponsors throughout its 20-plus annual events and the largest family festival in the state,” Lindsay Henderson, chief revenue officer for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Conway Development Corporation, said. “We need to be proactive in helping our investors activate their sponsorship experience and Celeste allows us to do that. Not only will she work with major sponsors, but she will also take the lead on our community Off the Clock series. I’m proud to welcome her to the team.”
Suitt graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor’s in communication studies.
Short will collaborate with education and industry partners to support career and technical education, assist with talent attraction and retention, and support business attraction and expansion efforts.
Short worked as an intern for the chamber in the fall.
“His work ethic, energy, and intuition were evident during his internship and will be valuable as he transitions into this newly created role,” Corey Parks, vice president of economic development for the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Conway Development Corporation, said. “Jack’s addition enables us to be more proactive with business retention and expansion efforts and better support our employers as they compete to hire and retain talent.”
Short graduated from the University of Central Arkansas with a bachelor’s in innovation and entrepreneurship.
