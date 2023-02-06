The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Payne Warren as a director of development. He began the role Dec. 28.
Warren comes to the chamber from Penske Transportation Solutions where he was an assistant manager. He worked at Penske for nearly two years and served in multiple roles, including sales and operations.
