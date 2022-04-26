Visitors to the Toad Suck Daze Festival can anticipate a vibrant new sight as they flock to downtown Conway this weekend.
The new mural, visible from the Oak Street side of the EM building, features an illustrated snapshot of historic downtown Conway with postcard-style text welcoming visitors to the city. The work is a continuation of a series of murals in the large street facing windows of the building, commissioned by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas.
Festival attendees may be able to catch the artist in action on Friday and through the weekend, putting on the finishing touches. The mural is the work of local artist, Jessica Jones, whose work is featured throughout Conway, central Arkansas and the region. This is her latest contribution to the interior of the EM building, home to the Studio Downtown and the Creative Institute. After the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce mural is complete, the building will host three streetside murals and six interior murals.
The artwork is based on a 1940s destination postcard featuring a snapshot of downtown Conway from the intersection of Front and Oak streets. The Halter and Kordsmeier buildings dominate the scene. The back of the original postcard included driving directions “through the beautiful Ozark foothills” to Petit Jean State Park.
“The Chamber is excited to partner with the Creative Institute to celebrate the arts and culture movement that is happening in our city,” Brad Lacy, CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We believe in the place making power of public art and hope this mural encourages investment in the arts, entertainment, and culture goals of the Conway 2035 strategic plan.”
The Conway 2035 plan includes 140-plus goals set by the community across 14 sectors, including Fine Arts and Performances, Live Music and Public Art. The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce facilitated this collaborative plan with input from 1,800 individual survey responses, dozens of committee volunteers, and a 13-member steering committee. The plan was finalized during a summit hosted by the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
Community goals and ideas for how to get involved can be found at https:// conway2035.org/arts -entertainment-culture.
