The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Jack Pillow as its director of economic development.
Pillow started in the role May 1. His responsibilities include existing business retention and expansion, as well as supporting recruitment and talent development initiatives.
Pillow, a Conway native, was most recently a project manager for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. He was instrumental in helping create 800 jobs across the state, leading to more than $500 million in capital investment.
“We are excited to have Jack join our economic development team after working with him at the state level,” said Corey Parks, the chamber’s chief economic development officer. “His experience and skillset allow us to be more proactive with our business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts.”
Pillow has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ouachita Baptist University.
