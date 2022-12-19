The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2022 honorees of Sissy’s Log Cabin Women in Business.

It is the 11th year of the awards series, which honors individuals in the Conway area who have excelled in leadership and community service, and who have inspired others on both a personal and professional level.

