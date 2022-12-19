The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2022 honorees of Sissy’s Log Cabin Women in Business.
It is the 11th year of the awards series, which honors individuals in the Conway area who have excelled in leadership and community service, and who have inspired others on both a personal and professional level.
Sissy’s Log Cabin Women in Business recognizes community leaders across three categories – business, nonprofit and the Diamond Achievement Award.
The Diamond Achievement Award recognizes an individual with at least 25 years of professional experience, who has inspired and empowered many generations of women.
The Outstanding Woman in Business Award recognizes those who embody high standards of excellence, dedication and accomplishment to their respective organizations, industries and to the business community.
The Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit Award is presented to individuals who work within fields of nonprofit, education, or government. These individuals embody a high standard of excellence, dedication, leadership, and accomplishment to her field.
This year’s honorees were:
Outstanding Women in Business – April Bennett, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway; Tanya Malcolm, Summit Utilities; Valerie Moring, Edafio Technology Partners; Sara Shaw, Bank OZK; Emily Walter, RE/MAX Elite; Mary Ward, Acxiom.
Outstanding Women in Nonprofit – Amanda Horton, University of Central Arkansas; Felicia Rogers, city of Conway.
Diamond Achievement Award – Gena Ester, Centennial Bank.
The honorees were recognized at a Dec. 14 ceremony at Reynolds Performance Hall. The keynote speaker was Kristin Merlo, CEO of Delta Dental of Arkansas.
Sissy’s Log Cabin Women in Business was presented by Baptist Health and ERA TEAM Real Estate. Legacy sponsor is First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.