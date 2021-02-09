The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has named Adena White its editor of Conway Publications and Lee Hogan its director of communications.
White had served as director of communications since 2011. Hogan began in the position Feb. 1.
In her new part-time role, White will oversee the production of the Chamber’s publications. That includes the North Metro Business Journal, a monthly update on the local business community, and Conway+, an annual, comprehensive guide to the Conway area that provides information and updates on the local economy, education, health care, real estate, arts and culture, annual events, outreach and more.
The new role also includes a partnership between the Chamber and Blackbelt Media, a company White created to highlight the stories and rich culture of Black southerners. Through the partnership, Blackbelt Media will help the Chamber focus more on Conway’s diverse business community.
Since its inception in 2017, Blackbelt Media has established a successful blog and a nationally recognized podcast, Blackbelt Voices, that focuses on topics like census canvassing, Jim Crow and current racial tensions in the U.S. The podcast has garnered more than 175,000 downloads and recognition from The Oprah Magazine and Vanity Fair for being one of the top podcasts in the country for Black stories and history.
White said she wants Blackbelt Media to help show the significant role minority-owned businesses play in Conway and tell the stories of community leaders who are people of color.
“A lot of times, the big, social changes happen at home and, right now, there are so many opportunities to tell stories and make a difference in the community,” White said. “In the decade I have spent at the Chamber, I have always seen the potential we have to uplift and empower these communities that play such a vital role in a city like Conway.”
As director of communications, Hogan will manage communications and public relations for the Chamber and its partner organizations, serving as the Chamber’s primary writer and managing its social media presence. Hogan also will provide marketing and communications support for Chamber events and work with members to tell the story of Conway and its business community.
Jamie Gates, executive vice president of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Conway Development Corporation, said Hogan’s background in writing and social media management made him a clear choice for this position.
“Lee loves telling stories, and he loves Conway,” Gates said. “When we had the opportunity to add a new member to our communications team, he was the first person to come to mind because of the work he has done at the [UCA] College of Business and his volunteer involvement with the Conway strategic planning process over the past few months.”
Hogan is a Conway native and earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Central Arkansas.
Prior to his role at the Chamber, Hogan worked for the College of Business at the University of Central Arkansas as communications coordinator. He spent nearly four years at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a communication specialist.
Prior to working in public relations, Hogan was a reporter at several outlets in central Arkansas with stints at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Log Cabin Democrat and Arkansas Business.
“I look forward to telling stories about places and businesses in Conway that people may forget about that play an important role in our community,” Hogan said.
