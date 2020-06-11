Conway Area Chamber of Commerce officials are seeking the public’s help to show support of expanding the trail system in Conway.
City officials in May applied for a federal infrastructure grant to help fund the Conway Connect project. The BUILD (Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development) grant would be used to add nearly five miles to the city’s trail system.
The 4.9 mile new trail would reach east Conway and connect to Tucker Creek Trail and would nearly double the size of the city’s current trail system.
The chamber hopes to receive at least 500 signatures of support from residents, Isaac D. Sims, Conway Area Chamber of Commerce director of Community Development and Planning, said.
“We are eager to receive more than 500 signatures, a level of community support that has not been accomplished in this history of this project,” Sims said. “We have pursued feedback and insight from the Federal Department of Transportation and we’re working hard with the city to make this potentially transformational project a reality for Conway.”
He said the letters of support would indicate “the community’s desire to see more [bicycle and pedestrian] projects built in Conway.”
BUILD grants is a federal project that funded three major bicycle and pedestrian projects across the country in 2019.
A letter of support can be found at https://www.con wayarkansas.org/resources/category/more-trails-con way-sign-our-letter-support.
Residents are encouraged to scan, sign and email to Sims at isaac@conway arkansas.org.
