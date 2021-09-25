Jonathan Chance joined Garcia Wealth Management, a Northwestern Mutual firm, as a financial planning analyst effective July 14, 2021.
In his new role, Chance will be responsible for financial, economic and planning analysis for clients of Garcia Wealth Management.
“Jonathan brings invaluable experience and expertise to Garcia Wealth Management that will help us to continue to serve our clients at the highest level possible,” Osmar Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Garcia Wealth Management, said. “We’re excited to see what he accomplishes.”
Before joining Garcia Wealth Management, Chance was a portfolio manager at First Security Bank in Little Rock. Throughout the past 15 years, Chance has worked with other firms such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab and JP Morgan. Chance is a native of Shreveport, LA.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Northwestern State University in 2001. He earned his master’s degree in finance in 2017 from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Chance also holds his Series 7, Series 66, Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Certification (CRPC) and Investment Management Analyst Certification (CIMA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.