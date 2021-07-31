A man who fled a traffic stop and exchanged gunfire with the Arkansas State Police in Conway on Thursday has been formally charged.
Edward Lee House, Jr., 25, of Little Rock faces multiple charges following Thursday's incident including:
- Aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, a class Y felony.
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a class Y felony.
- Possession of a schedule I or schedule II controlled substance, a class A felony.
- Fleeing, a class D felony.
- Theft by receiving, a class C felony.
- False imprisonment, a class C felony.
- Speeding, a misdemeanor.
- Possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
House is being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $2 million bond.
ASP Trooper Tyler Langley initiated a traffic stop for speeding along Interstate 40 in Faulkner County on Thursday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as House, refused to stop, instead accelerating and fleeing the area by exiting the interstate on Dave Ward Drive in Conway.
"During a short vehicle pursuit that ended near the Donaghey Avenue and South Mitchell Street area where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, there was an exchange of gunfire when the suspect fired a rifle at Trooper Langley who returned fire," ASP officials said. "The suspect was quickly apprehended by state troopers and transported to a local hospital to be examined, however he was not wounded."
The Arkansas State Police investigation of the incident is continuing.
Consistent with ASP policy and procedure, Trooper Langley remains on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation.
