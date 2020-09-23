Jennifer Teague, Redda Young and Felicia Neal have each completed 20 years of service at the Conway Human Development Center.
Teague began her employment as a Life Skills Trainer and promoted up through the years to teacher assistant and residential care supervisor. She is currently a program specialist on the Individual Assistance Team. Teague and her husband, Craig, reside in Vilonia and have two children: Haley and Hayden.
Young began her employment in the residential care field and is currently a Rehabilitation Instructor on the Habilitation & Training Team. Young and her husband, Jerry, reside in Twin Groves. They have four children, Candyce (Cooper), Darius, Javon, and Julissia (Young), and three grandchildren.
Neal began her employment in the residential care field and advanced up through the series to residential care supervisor. She currently serves as a teacher assistant on the Sheltered Living Team. Neal and her husband, Kevin, reside in Conway. They have four children, Kelley, Quincy, Kylin and Kevin, Jr., and four grandchildren.
