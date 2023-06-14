Gina Lowe, human resources analyst at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 35 years of service at CHDC.
Lowe began her employment in 1988 as a switchboard operator. She advanced through the ranks and has served in positions of accounting technician, insurance specialist I and II, personnel officer II, human resources specialist and payroll services specialist.
